Mr. William (Bill) Dean Ball, 79, of Pulaski died Jan. 25, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Ball was born July 14, 1942, in Pulaski, and was a kind and loving man who graduated from Giles County High School in 1960 and graduated from Austin Peay State University. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force before working at Timken Bearing where he retired. He was a member of East Hill Church of Christ in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, William David and Elizabeth Frances Tatum Ball.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Charles Ball and wife Linda of Pulaski; sisters, Carolyn Ball Biles and husband Kenneth of Murfreesboro, Mary Jane Ball White and husband Bobby of Anderson, Ala., Rose Marie Ball Defoe and husband Jim of Athens, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
