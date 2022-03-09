Mr. William Douglas Rodgers, 69, of Petersburg died Feb. 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Rodgers was born July 16, 1952, in Waynesboro, Va. He was a United States Marine and retired from the Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Douglas and Ruth Elizabeth Hall Rodgers; and step-grandson Clayton Partan.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Pisgah Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Charlotte Carol Rodgers of Petersburg; son Billy Rodgers of Petersburg; daughter Beth Hunt of Petersburg; stepdaughters, Ginny Partan and husband Christian of Huntsville, Ala., Terri Snodgrass of Pulaski; sister Edna Black and husband Richard of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Marie Hunt, Will Hunt, Annaka Rodgers, Aryanna Rodgers; step- grandchildren, Cody Cox, Ashton Gilpin, Percilla White, Isabella Partan, Clayton Partan-Late; and six step-great grandchildren.
