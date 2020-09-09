Mr. William Earl Edde, 104, of Pulaski died Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Edde was born Sept. 19, 1915, in Moore County. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Cooks Pest Control. He was an avid hunter and got his last deer at 99 years old, and loved to fish as well. He loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by wife Iva Dell Edde; daughter Iva Jean Minatra; parents, Gladys Dalton and Charlotte Lottie Metcalf Edde; sisters, Martha Strickland, Mary Hollingsworth, Ruth Hargrove, Irene Matthews; and brothers, J.D. Edde, Roy Edde and Mutt Edde.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens with Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Moriah Cemetery Fund, c/o Jamie Marks, 485 Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, Edward Edde, Wade Edde and wife Lesa, all of Pulaski; daughters, Gladys Brown of Pulaski, Doris Pardon of Petersburg; half-brother Robert Edde and wife Linda of Ardmore, Ala.; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a lot of special friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.