Mr. William Edward Cross Sr., 78, died May 12, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Cross was born Aug. 25, 1944, and was the fourth of 11 children. He grew up in Pulaski and, at an early age, joined Dixon Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Bridgeforth High School in 1962, where he discovered his love for football. He later met and married his friend Ara Reynolds Cross. The happy couple then relocated to Nashville. To this union, two children were born. His love for football led him to become a Jr. Pro football coach for approximately 13 years. To his record were undefeated seasons and championships. His love for sports extended to basketball at St. Vincent DePaul High School where he coached the girls’ team and celebrated several championships. His spiritual journey led him to join Berean Baptist Church; Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church, where he severed as co-chairman of the Deacon Board; and Holy Covenant Church of Faith, where he served as a deacon. His hobbies included cooking, fishing, hunting and grilling. His grilling skills were unmatched, and he was proud of his collection of grilling apparatuses. He is preceded in death by parents, the Rev. Raymond Payne Cross and Elder Carrie Pipkins Cross; sisters, Annie (Penny) Mildred Abernathy and husband Leroy, Barbara Jean Brown, Naomi Elaine Brown, Debbie Cross Huff and husband Reggie; and brothers, Raymond Cross Sr. and wife Pat, Thomas Nelson Cross, Eugene Cross, and Stanford Cross.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon, Saturday, May 20. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include beloved wife Ara Reynolds Cross of Pulaski; daughter Roslyn Streeter and husband Ken of Pulaski; son William Cross Jr. of LaVergne; grandson Marcus Jerold Price; granddaughters, D’Shaunna Rochelle Garrett of Nashville, Breanna Artrease Garrett of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Za’Niyah, A ‘Zarian, Ayden, Montavian, Kylie, Marcus Jr.; brother Robert Lee Cross and wife Caulyne of Pulaski; sister Carol Wade of Pulaski; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear friends, James Willis Patterson, Napoleon Batts and Ben Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.