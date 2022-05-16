Mr. William Edward Sulcer, 102, died May 13, 2022.
Mr. Sulcer was born March 15, 1920, in Giles County. Along with his sons, he was a very successful Giles County farmer until age 88 when he retired. He continued to raise a garden until he was 97 years old and frequently shared his produce and homemade sweet pickles, fruit jellies and preserves with family and friends. He loved the land and he loved people. His caring heart and generosity will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by loving wife of 70 years Ella Rogers Sulcer; parents, Minnie and Bud Sulcer; sisters, Sally Taylor and husband Charlie, Mamie Edmundson and husband Van; brothers, Frazier Sulcer and wife Gladys, Buford Sulcer and wife Alice; and daughter-in-law Donna Sulcer.
Visitation was May 17 at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the America Cancer Society, the Wounded Warriors Project or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Survivors include children, Edward Sulcer, Pat Sulcer and wife Joy, Susan Primm and husband Ted, Danny Sulcer and wife Debbie; devoted wife Belinda Watson Sulcer; stepchildren, Michael Watson, Robert Watson, Angela Warde and husband Michael; grandchildren, Brian Sulcer, Richard Sulcer and wife Lauren, Wendi Parsons, Amy Vanderford and husband Jeremy; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
