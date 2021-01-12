Mr. William Eugene (Gene) Pickett, 87, of Giles County died Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Pickett was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Minor Hill, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Murray Ohio. He loved working on cars and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Bessie Hendrix Pickett; brother J.D. (Buck) Pickett; and sisters, Auvalene Townsend, Annie Ruth Blasingim, Susie Elmore and Yvonne Sherbert.
Funeral services were Jan. 12 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 67 years Doris Holley Pickett of Pulaski; daughters, Debbie Reynolds and husband Stan of Andersonville, Darlene Abernathy and husband Darrell of Pulaski; son Greg Pickett and wife Cassie of Pulaski; grandchildren, Joey Gulley and wife Danielle of Panama City, Fla., Cody Abernathy and wife Amber of Winterhaven, Fla., Kiefer Reynolds, Keenan Reynolds, Kyle Reynolds, Kristopher Reynolds, all of Andersonville, Grace Pickett of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Michelle, Matthew, Jazmyne, Lukas, Izyabelle, Karter; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.