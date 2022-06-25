Mr. William (Billy) Francis King Jr., 86, of Pulaski died June 20, 2022, at his home.
Mr. King was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Giles County. He was a retired truck driver and life-long member of Fairview Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, William Francis King Sr. and Alta Jane Angus King; wife Nancy King; brothers, Robert King, Tommy King; and sister Mattie Mae Dunnavant.
Funeral services were June 24 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Pam King of Pulaski; sons, Billy Wayne King and wife Judy of Pulaski, Glen King and wife Anita of Minor Hill; stepson Paul Hitchcock and wife Britnay of Lawrenceburg; stepdaughter, Cassie Sanders and husband Mark of Prospect; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.