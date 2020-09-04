Mr. William Frank Marks, 83, of Pulaski died Sept. 2, 2020.
Mr. Marks was born March 2, 1937, in Bunker Hill. He graduated from Giles County High in 1956 and enlisted and served as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force from 1956-60. He took pride in his work in insurance sales and later retired to drive a school bus for Giles County Schools for many years, retiring from that job in 2019. He was very involved in sports and athletics as a player, coach, umpire and referee. He was a member of TSSAA and Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball associations. His love for Tennessee Volunteers football, and all things orange and white, was immeasurable! He was loved by everyone who knew him. His quick wit, infectious grin and kind, compassionate spirit were legendary, just as his storytelling capabilities. He loved his family and friends unconditionally and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, William Henry and Sarah Louise Adcock Marks; daughter Kelley Marks Jaquess; and sisters, Maxia Ann Marks Minatra and Betty Louise Marks Walke.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include daughter Kristi Marks Lozon and husband Kevin of Hernando, Miss.; son Mitchell R. Childress and wife Sandy, Michael D. Childress, all of Memphis, Malcolm B. Childress and wife Laura of San Anselmo, Calif.; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
