Mr. William Frank Solomon, 82, died July 23, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville.
Mr. Solomon was born July 9, 1940, in Pulaski. He was retired from 3M Company where he was a Chemical Operator for 34 years. He was a member of Ardmore and Ephesus Church of Christ. He loved fishing, hunting, golf and bowling, but most of all he loved his family and all the events and projects they did together. His family was his life. He is preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Leoda Polly Solomon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220.
Survivors include wife Josephine Thornton Solomon of Pulaski; daughters, Carmie Leann Johnston and husband Kevin of Carthage, Sherry Fogg of Pulaski, Dawn Cryer and husband Scott of Nashville; son Greg Solomon and wife Brittney of Florence, Ala.; sisters, Barbara Rogers, Cindy Mitchell and husband Colas, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Cameron, Heather, Brandon, Hanna, Matthew, Joshua, Lillie, Preston; and great-grandchildren, Ally, Lyla, Baylor, Willa, Harper, Vivienne and Sebastian.
