Mr. William Gregory (Cotton) Laxson, 64, died Feb. 16, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mr. Laxson was born Oct. 14, 1956, in Athens, Ala. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, and loved Tennessee Football. He is preceded in death by father John Andrew Laxson.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Debbie Fry Laxson of Pulaski; daughter Ashley Brooke Springer of Rogersville, Ala.; son Matt Laxson of Pulaski; grandchildren, Trey, Caden, Jacob, Addie, Luke, Viviana; mother Bobbie Whitt Laxson of Pulaski; sister Debbie Stevens and husband David of Naples, Fla.; brothers, Barry Laxson and wife Cathy, Farion Laxson and wife Nancy, all of Pulaski; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.