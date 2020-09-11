Mr. William James Ashford, 75, of the Stella Community died Sept. 8, 2020.
Mr. Ashford was born Oct. 1, 1944, and was an Army veteran. He is preceded in death by parents, Leonard Stacy and Myrtle Stafford Ashford; brothers, Willard Ashford, Buddy Ashford, Leonard Ashford Jr.; and sister Peggy Ashford Bates.
Funeral services were Sept. 10 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Emily Campbell Ashford of Stella; daughters, Sherry Ashford Philpot and husband Chris of Pulaski, Shannon Ashford of Murfreesboro; brothers, Glen Ashford and wife Dot of Pulaski, Stacy Ashford and wife Geannie of Decatur, Ala.; grandchildren, Cade Philpot, Campbell Philpot; and several nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of William Ashford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.