Mr. William (Will) JoAllen Greggs, 30, of Lynnville died May 5, 2023.
Mr. Greggs was born April 29, 1993. He spent his favorite moments hunting deer and turkey and playing T-Ball in the yard with his son. He loved to have his house full of family and friends and always had a cold beer ready for whoever walked in. He was very passionate about many things in life, including his job at Bass Waste and Removal. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Ruby and Sherman Bobo; grandfather Billy London; and special family, Clayton and Dorothy London.
Visitation will Thursday, May 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greggs Family Cemetery in Lynnville.
Survivors include wife Keeton Lord Greggs of Lynnville; son Rustyn Greggs of Lynnville; father Ronald Greggs of Petersburg; mother Jeanette Greggs of Lawrenceburg; sister, Shana Ridings and husband Joey of Columbia; brothers, Heath Luna, Chancz McGee, both of Columbia, Brandon Posey of Culleoka, Kenneth Beaver of Blufton, S.C.; father-in-law Jeremy Lord of Pulaski; mother-in-law Dana Lord of Columbia; sister-in-law Kailee Lord of Columbia; nephew Hutson Ridings; nieces, Theodora Ridings, Layla Ridings; special friend Monte Luna of Clifton; grandparents, Mary Etta London, Billy and Linda Greggs, Louise Lord; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
