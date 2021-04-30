Mr. William (Bill) John Marshall, 91, died April 18, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Marshall was born July 8, 1929, in Glen Ridge, N.J., and grew up in Verona, N.J. As a young man, he always dreamed of being in law enforcement. When he was old enough, he joined the Special Police Force Recruits in Verona and that’s what drove him to propel forward in becoming a police officer. He dedicated his life to the Glen Ridge Police Department for more than 30 years. He was well known around his community, not only protecting and serving but also volunteering. He spent many years volunteering his unwavering bravery with the Glen Ridge Fireman Relief Association. After a lifelong while of working, he finally was able to enjoy retirement and moved to Florida. He lived in paradise for the past 36 years. He is preceded in death by parents, Malcolm and Theresa Marshall.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving daughter Kathleen Nighland and husband John; grandsons, Patrick John Nighland and wife Thrisa, Steven William Nighland and wife Deneen; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Kya, Grason, Aiden; sister Hazel Woodrough; sister-in-law Irene Burdge; and several nieces and nephews.
