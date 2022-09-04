Mr. William Ken Felker, 76, died Sept. 2, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Felker was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a Vietnam Army veteran and loved his country. He was a board member of the Giles County Veterans Alliance and devoted his time serving it. He was a member of the VFW, the Vietnam Veterans of America and also served in the National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was retired from Maremont Gabriel. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Willie Neal and Mattie Lou Carpenter Felker; son Michael Gene Jones; and sisters, Thelma Felker, Ann Felker White and Joyce Felker O’Neal.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Cematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Veterans Alliance, P.O. Box 1071, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Teresa Felker of Pulaski; daughter Rita McCormack and husband Patrick of Pulaski; grandchildren, Trey Jones, Seth Jones and wife Allison, Alyssa McCormack, Andrew McCormack, Addison McCormack; great-granddaughter Jaceleigh Jones; mother-in-law Marie Clemmons of Pulaski; sisters, Jean Travis of Antioch, Martha Moses of Lewisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
