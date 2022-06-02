Mr. William Lafayette Lockhart, 85, of Pulaski died May 29, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Lockhart was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Nashville, and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the National Chemistry Society. He is preceded in death by parents, William Lafayette and Ruth Beatrice Finley Lockhart.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 4, from 1-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include wife Doris Lockhart of Pulaski; son William L. Lockhart III and Greg Carroll of Birmingham, Ala.; daughter Dawn Jordon and husband Charles of Brentwood; and grandchildren, Catherine Lockhart, Melissa Lockhart and Robert Jordon.
