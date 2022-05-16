Mr. William Louis Bowen, 77, of Pulaski died May 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Bowen was born March 8, 1945, in Campbellsville. He was retired from Maremont Gabriel, was a City of Pulaski police officer, Giles County deputy and jack of all trades, from truck driving to logging. He is preceded in death by parents, Leon and Lula Mae Hendrix Bowen; son Billy Wayne Bowen; brother Charles Anthony (Bobo) Bowen; grandson Kelby Bowen; and mother of his children Marie Bowen Hutton.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Survivors include daughters, Gail Harmond and husband Jeff of Goodspring, Laquitta Norwood and Jimmy Green, Donna Martin, all of Pulaski, Tammy Hughes and husband Kenneth of Prospect; brother Bobby Bowen and wife Pam of Pulaski; sister Pauline Sturgeon and husband Fred of Decatur, Ala.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and best friend and fur baby Toto.
