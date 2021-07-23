Mr. William Malcolm (Sonny) Smith, 83, died July 20, 2021, in Nashville.
Mr. Smith was born April 9, 1938, in Decatur, Ala. He entered the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 in 1955. He remained active duty for 20 years, at which time he retired at age thirty-seven in 1975. He and wife Eva Claire retired to the Elkton community, where they continued to live, and celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary May 22, 2021. He is preceded in death by daughter Amber Leigh Smith; parents, Woodrow and Ollie Mae Stroup Smith; and sisters, Jacki Wallace, Patsy Crowe and Lynn Swindle.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Ardmore (Ala.) Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. with Eddie Woodard and Chris Bolt officiating. Burial will follow at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Survivors include wife Eva Claire Lewter Smith of Prospect; son David Smith of Elkton; daughter Kellye Smith Norton and husband Keith of Athens; granddaughters, Kasey Gowan of Athens, Britney Lewter and husband Jacob of Prospect, Amanda Smith of Elkton; great-grandchildren, River, Kason, Kennedy, all of Prospect; brother John Lott and wife Susan of Decatur; brother-in-law Owen Lewter and wife Mary Ann of Dellrose; sister-in-law Vicki Durham of Dellrose; and nieces and nephews.
