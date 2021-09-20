Mr. William Neal Price, 66, of Pulaski died Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Price was born June 23, 1955, in Pulaski, and was a retired tech with the Giles County School System. He is preceded in death by father Wiley Price, wife Mary Elizabeth Price and son Russell Edward Price.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Rhasye Adair Price of Summertown; son Robert Price and wife Denise of Pulaski; brothers, Robert Lee Price and wife Michelle, Burl Wayne Price, all of Hohenwald; sister Martha Baggett of Summertown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
