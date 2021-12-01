Mr. William Otis Bryant, 58, died Nov. 2, 2021.
Mr. Bryant was born July 30, 1963, in Pulaski. He was the oldest of all his siblings and affectionately known to some as “Odie” and to others as “Big O.” He was married to Annette Nelson Jan. 23, 1982, and two children were born of this union. He lived several years in Gainesville, Fla., before returning to Tennessee. He loved hunting, fishing, making you laugh, telling these long stories and spending time with his grandchildren. He would tease and joke with his mother-in-law Gennette by just calling her to say “WASSUUPP.” We all know he loved to cook at any time of day. He is preceded in death by father Henry Bryant, grandmother Madora Allen Hunter, aunt Kate and son William Otis Bryant Jr.
Memorial services were Nov. 13 at St. Paul Aspen Hill AME Church.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving children, Anton Bryant and wife Annshaneka, Martinez Shonta Bryant; grandchildren, Travon Martez Willingham, Cornelius Anton Gemarri Bryant; mother Bobbie J. Houston; stepmother Patricia Bryant; sisters, Mary Hamilton, Shelia McElroy and husband James; brothers, William Henry Bryant and wife Jessica, Michael Bryant and wife Teresia, Tyrone Hobson; stepbrothers, Lamont Appleton, Robert Cooper and wife Crystal; auntie Frances Neal and husband Joe; uncle Joseph Thompson; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
