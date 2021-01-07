Mr. William Paul Pierce Sr., 61, died Jan. 6, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Pierce was born May 26, 1959, in Pulaski, and was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He was a member of Ethridge Church of Christ and worked at Fafnir. He was a coach and player of many sports. He was well known as “Peter Paul.” He was an avid sports fan and an enthusiastic peddler. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by father James Paul Pierce, and mother and step-father, Jack and Ruth Sisk Barnett.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Ethridge Elementary School Library, 33 Main St., Ethridge, TN 38456; or A Kids Place, 614 W. Point Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include daughter Paula Gentry and husband Robert of Leoma; sons,Will Pierce of Pulaski, Sam Pierce and wife Erika of Lawrenceburg; surrogate sons, John Black and wife Nicole, SSG Robert Black and wife Cassandra, all of Pulaski; step-children, Susan Silverman and husband Max of Columbia, David Lee and wife Hannah of Franklin; grandchildren, Drake Gentry, Elizabeth Gentry, Maycie Gentry, Liberty Pierce, Lilly Pierce; sister-in-Law Heather Robey of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Jeff Barnett of Huntsville, Ala., John Barnett and wife Ellen of Bodenham, Jay Barnett and wife Helen of Minor Hill; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
