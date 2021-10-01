Mr. William Randal (Randy) Dickey, 61, died Sept. 27, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Dickey was born Sept. 30, 1959, in Giles County. He was a loving husband, daddy and known as “Big Daddy” to his grandchildren. He loved to play golf, go to yard sales and going to see the Amish. He loved the Vols and the Braves. He is preceded in death by parents, Hugh Lloyd (Buster) Dickey and Jane Morgan Dickey; brother Ronnie Hugh Dickey Sr.; and niece Rhonda Kay Dickey.
Memorial services were Sept. 30 at First Baptist Church, Pulaski with David Gallaher officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral and medical expenses.
Survivors include wife Patricia Dickey of Pulaski; daughters, Elizabeth Cline, Ashley Dickey; stepdaughter Christie Johnson and husband Brent; grandchildren, Will Cline, Jax Dickey, Teagan Johnson, Finley Johnson, Cora Johnson, Brennan Johnson; brother Tim Dickey and wife Christie; sisters, Beverly (Sissy) Eslick, Laura Williamson and husband David; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
