Mr. William Ray (Red) Shrader, 47, of Campbellsville died July 29, 2020, in Shelbyville.
Mr. Shrader was born Aug. 1, 1972, and was a beloved uncle, brother and friend. He enjoyed riding horses, working construction and being in the great outdoors. He is preceded in death by parents, William (Buddy) and Ida Belle Shrader; sister Patsy Darlene Higgins; and niece Marlina Jay Higgins.
Graveside services were Aug. 5 at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Carr & Erwin Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Survivors include brothers, Rickey Shrader of Rose Hill, Randy Shrader and significant other Brion Dixon of Groveport, Ohio; sisters, Lisa Higgins and husband Bruce of Rose Hill, Rosie Shrader-Byrd and husband Randal of Lynnville, Lesa Shrader of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and lifelong friends.
