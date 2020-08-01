Mr. William Robert (Billie Bob) Hughey, 91, of Gallatin died July 24, 2020.
Mr. Hughey was a member of Grace Place, where he was a former board member and taught Sunday School for 25 years. He was retired from Bell South. He was a John Deere collector and was a member of the Tennessee Valley Pioneer Power Association. He is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Margaret Lenora Holt Hughey; wife of 70 years Martha Mae Mitchell Hughey; children, Melody Lynn Hughey, Billy Don Hughey; and brother Knox Holt Hughey.
Funeral services were July 28 at Grace Place in Hermitage with Rev. Tommy Dove, Rev. Dennis Cole and granddaughter Rev. Joy Sherman officiating. Burial was in Bee Springs Cemetery.
Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Survivors include daughter Gayle May and husband Mark; daughter-in-law Brenda Hughey; grandchildren, Heather Hughey and Brent, Amber Davis and husband Chris, Danny Guy and wife Niki, Joy Sherman and husband Steve, Dana Stinson and husband Lee; and great-grandchildren, Janet Murphy, Caleb Davis, Emily Davis, Dylan Guy, Courtney Guy, Elijah Sherman, Natalee Stinson and Audrey Stinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.