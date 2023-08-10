Mr. William (Bob) Robert Moore, 85, of Pulaski died Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Moore was born Sept. 27, 1937. He spent many years as a computer programmer and working with computer systems. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent a six-month period in Saigon, Vietnam. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time in his backyard, watching the many different animals walk the edge of the woods. He is preceded in death by parents, William Russell and Mary Will Moore; sisters, Beth Holley and husband Clarence, Alice Morris and husband Gene.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Maplewood Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include nephews, Phill Morris and wife Carol, Ronnie Morris and wife Kathy, Tim Holley and Martha, Curry Holley and wife Candy; nieces, Janet Morris, Lisa Cunningham and husband George, Jennifer Buford, Lee Ann Mize and husband Mickey, Caroline Hannah and husband Ken; 34 great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
