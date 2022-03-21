Mr. William (Will) Rogers, 48, of Murfreesboro died March 16, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Rogers was born Jan. 4, 1974, in Columbia. He was a 1996 graduate of MTSU and worked as a claims adjuster for Travelers Insurance Company. He is preceded in death by biological father Randell Ray Rogers.
Funeral services were March 21 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with his uncle Jimmy Williams officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to MTSU Rugby, 733 Willow Cove Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.
Survivors include parents, Wanda and Ray Williams of Pulaski; sons, Isaac Rogers, Noah Rogers; brothers, Trey Williams, Jimmy Lee (Buddha) Williams, both of Pulaski, Matt Williams and wife Samantha of Lawrenceburg; niece and nephews, Evie, Braxton, Cam, Knox, Ronin; mother of his children Elizabeth Richards of Murfreesboro; girlfriend Kimberly Lomax of Smyrna; aunts, Joyce King, Becky Neese, both of Lewisburg; and a host of other loving family and friends.
