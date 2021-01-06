Mr. William Ronald (Bill) Durham, 71, died Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Durham was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Pulaski, on his father’s birthday. He was a 1967 graduate of Giles County High School. He went on to graduate from Martin College in Pulaski and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration. His career in hospital management began at Giles County Hospital in 1973, where he soon became CFO. He was transferred to St. Louis in 1985, then to New Orleans in 1988, where he later became Regional Vice President of Finance for the Gulf Coast Region. In 2013, he retired to a condo on the beach in Gulfport, after a long and successful career working with major health care companies such as Hospital Affiliates, HCA, Tenet and Ochsner. He is preceded in death by parents, Lindsey and Elsie Inman Durham; and brother Ray Durham.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m.-noon at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, La. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Crown Point, La.
Survivors include wife Celeste Durham; daughters, Layla Chase and husband Rob, Lindsey Robichaux and husband Casey, Loren Orgeron and husband Robbie; son Will Durham and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Connor Chase, Cody Chase, Cooper Chase, McKenzie Chase; BFF/niece Kolbie Claire Christen; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
