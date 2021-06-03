Mr. William (Bill) Russell Craun, 73, of Pulaski died May 27, 2021.
Mr. Craun was born May 28, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by parents, Russell Albert and Muriel Evelyn Christie Craun; wife Gracie Craun; brothers, Philip Ray Craun, John (Jack) Albert Craun; and step-son-in-law Jerry Hicks.
Visitation was June 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include brother Dean Douglas Craun of California; sisters-in-law, Tana Craun of Indiana, Valerie Craun of South Carolina; stepson Billy Birdsong and wife Kimberly of Pulaski; stepdaughter Michelle Hicks of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren, Breanna Birdsong, Joey Hicks, Haley Medley, Chris (Tiny) Hicks; five great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
