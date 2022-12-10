Mr. William Samuel (Sam) George, 80, died Nov. 26, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. George was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband and father who loved spending times with his family. He was involved in the early days of cable TV and continued to study electronics and communications. He is preceded in death by parents, Kermit L and Orlena Bryan George; and sister Dolores George.
Funeral services were Nov. 29 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Faye Reed George of Pulaski; son Mike George of Murfreesboro; daughter Stephanie Langford of Dellrose; brother Phil George of Dellrose; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of William George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.