Mr. William Stanley Smith, 69, of Lynnville, died Sept. 17, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Smith was born July 20, 1951, and was a native of Athens, Ala. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 47 years and was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ. He served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by parents, William Allen Smith and Ila Dean Nelson Collins.
Graveside services were Sept. 20 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
London Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnwood Cemetery or Lynnville Church of Christ.
Survivors include wife of 44 years Barbara Hobbs Smith of Lynnville; sons, Michael Coleman and wife Sheila, Steven Smith, all of Lynnville; daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Smith Lowe of Lynnville; sister Sheila Hastings of Lynnville; brother Phillip Smith of Franklin; grandchildren, Jade Oertle and husband Dustin, James Mac Coleman, Colby Blake Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Brittian Smith, Brooks Smith; and great-grandchild Nolan Oertle.
