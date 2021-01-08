Mr. William Thomas (Bill) Owen, 75, of Pulaski died Jan. 5, 2021.
Mr. Owen was born July 31, 1945, in Columbia. He served in the Masonic Lodge, and also in the United States Army Special Forces from June 1965 to April 1968. He worked at Stauffer from April 1968 to October 1968, Life of Georgia from November 1968 to December 1990, Franks Vending Service from December 1990 to November 2000, and retired from First National Bank after serving from 2000-2016. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Allen and Oma Mae Shepperd Owen.
Masonic services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Barbara June Chapman Owen; daughter Stephanie Ann Owen and husband Kai; grandsons, Henry Owen, Norman Owen, Destin Owen; step-daughters, Barbara Annette Archer, Kimberly Dawn White; step-grandchildren, Mackenzy Taylor White, Allyson Paige Archer, Taylor Wade Archer; great-grandchildren, Blakely Kennedy Ramsey, Addison Reese Lanier, Lincoln Grey Lanier; sisters, Allene Norman, Stella Hargrove, Carolyn Sparks, Alice Faye Owen, all of Columbia, Shirley Reed of Nashville; and brother Jackie Owen of Columbia.
