Mr. William Vestal Richardson, 87, of Minor Hill died April 4, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Richardson was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Minor Hill. He was retired from Frito Lay in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry Rufus and Ela Cordelia Reedy Richardson; wife Catherine Richardson; sister Laura Lou Cardin; and step-grandson William Roy Martin.
Funeral services were April 7 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Melinda R. Martin and husband Terry of Lewisburg, Maria Wells and husband Richard of Bodenham; grandchildren, Jessica Carrell and husband Marcus, Evan Wells; step-grandchildren, Emily Shelton, Eric Martin; great-grandchildren, Henry Carrell, Emma Carrell; step-great-grandchildren, Jasmine Shelton, Cora Shelton, James Shelton; faithful companion Freddie; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
