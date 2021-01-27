Mr. Willie James Gilbert, 79, of Pulaski died Jan. 21, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gilbert was born Jan. 4, 1942 in Prospect, and was known to his friends and family as Chinch or Scooty. He moved to Columbia where he was raised by Paul and Maybelle Reynolds. He graduated from Carver Smith High School. He moved to Indianapolis, where he worked for General Motors for more than 25 years. After retiring, he moved back to Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Thang Gilbert and Eva Mae Reynolds.
Graveside services were Jan. 27 at Phoenix Chapel AME Church in Prospect.
Survivors include children, Jeffrey Gilbert and wife Tracy, Daffeny Gilbert, Willie Gilbert Jr. and wife Shirley, Charles Gilbert, Jonathan Gilbert, Latoya Gilbert, Chris Gilbert; grandchildren, LaQuantez, Destiny, Ashley, Damien, Antwain, April, Whitney, LaBria, Miaschia, Markaylo, Ariyana, D’Evian, Damarion, Derrion, Asher, Alexi; aunts, Jimma Lou Russell, Edna Reynolds; uncles, Calvin Reynolds, Joe Reynolds, Bobby Reynolds, Walter Reynolds; and a host of great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins.
