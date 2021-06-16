Mr. Willie Joe Woodard, 75, died June 13, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Woodard was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Pulaski.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. He is preceded in death by parents, George Woodard and Ruby Russell Stewart; brothers, David Woodard, Charles Woodard; and sisters, Geraldine Martin, Lorene Wright, Annette Woodard and Nell Pinkard.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
