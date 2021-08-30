Ms. Willie Lee Braden, 80, died Aug. 28, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Ms. Braden was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Lynnville, and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, watching TV — especially general hospital, ushering and going to church. She is preceded in death by parents, George Fitzpatrick and Willie Ida Garrett; brothers, Junior Garrett, Billy Joe Connor, Freddie Connor; sister Angel Fitzpatrick; and great-great grandson Anthoni Hicks.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Elvis Garrett of Lynnville, William Spivey Jr. and wife Leanna of Columbia; daughters, Linda McDade and husband Ronald, Crayola Brown, Felicia Smith, Tina Houston, Jacqueline Simmons, all of Pulaski; close grandchildren, Peyton Brown, William Black; special friends, Nancy Black, Chareese Basila, Cameron Anderson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
