Mrs. Willie Lee Busby, 79, died Nov. 24, 2020.
Mrs. Busby was born Sept. 12, 1941. She retired from Torrington/Fafnir. She is preceded in death by parents, Alvie David and Audrey Virginia Ridiner James; husband Marvin Busby; grandsons, Jeffrey Busby, Jesse Busby; son-in-law Ronnie Hopper; and six brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Busby and wife Theresa, John Busby and wife Veronica; daughters Deborah Hopper, Catherine Boshers and husband Jeffrey; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and loving pet companion Krystal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.