Obit-Busby, Willie Lee

Mrs. Willie Lee Busby, 79, died Nov. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Busby was born Sept. 12, 1941. She retired from Torrington/Fafnir. She is preceded in death by parents, Alvie David and Audrey Virginia Ridiner James; husband Marvin Busby; grandsons, Jeffrey Busby, Jesse Busby; son-in-law Ronnie Hopper; and six brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.

Survivors include sons, Jimmy Busby and wife Theresa, John Busby and wife Veronica; daughters Deborah Hopper, Catherine Boshers and husband Jeffrey; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and loving pet companion Krystal.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Busby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.