Mr. Willie Lee Malone Jr., 94, of Nashville died May 25, 2021.
Mr. Malone was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Cornersville. He is preceded in death by parents, Willie Lee Malone Sr. and Christine Crawford Malone; and brother Bobby Malone. Growing up, he, his brother and father were loggers during the winter months and would farm and build homes during the summer months. Once he got older, he joined the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country for many years during World War II and the Korean War. As a little country boy from Tennessee, he was fascinated by all he saw and experienced in Europe, and even went skiing in Austria! He was incredibly active his whole life. From his experience logging as a boy, you could find him shimmying up trees into his 70s, fixing things, building things, working in the garden, you name it. When he was 64, he and son Eddie built an entire house from the ground up. He was a very special and kind person. He would do anything for anyone, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His motto was, “Put one foot in front of the other, and keep going.”
Per his request, no formal services will be held.
Survivors include children, Ralph (Eddie) Malone and wife Kathy, Larry Keith Malone and wife Tiffany; sister Beverly McClain; and grandchildren, Bryan Malone, Zack Malone, Breezy Malone, Eason , Parker Malone and R.J. Malone.
