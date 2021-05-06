Ms. Willie Mae English, 76, of Pulaski died May 1, 2021, at her home.
Ms. English was born March 28, 1945, in Arlington, Tenn., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was baptized at Union Hill MBC in Gallaway, Tenn. She moved to Pulaski in 1962 and became a member of New Hope MBC in Campbellsville. She worked for Lemar Shirt Factory, Gabriel-Arvin and Cosmolab. She loved to go shopping, cooking and spoiling all her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by father Arthur Terry; mother Sally Mae Adams Stanback; step-father, Erma Stanback; brothers, Arthur Lee Terry, Robert Terry, Larry Stanback; sister Mary Ann Tucker; grandson Keandre English; great-grandson Deandra Gooch; and former husband Clyde English.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Donna English, Connie English, both of Pulaski, Brandi English of Columbia; sons, Michael English of Pulaski, Brad English and wife Leslie of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Pearlean Brooks, Emma Terry, Stephanie Granberry and husband Gary, all of Mason, Tenn., Vera Terry, Martha Jones and husband Sylvester, Chestine Shaw and husband Bobby, all of Gallaway; brothers, Charles Terry and wife Felecia, Chester Stanback and wife Brenda, all of Mason, David Stanback of Gallaway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.