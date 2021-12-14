Mrs. Willie Mae Phillips, 89, of Prospect died Dec. 13, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Phillips was born March 14, 1932, in Giles County. She was retired from assembly line work in the automotive industry. She enjoyed canning, tending her flowers, going to church at Thompson’s Chapel Baptist, watching soap operas and Gunsmoke, and mushroom hunting. She especially loved to spend time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Phillips; parents, John Willie Hargrove and Alberta Kimbrough; sisters, Francis Hargrove Cunningham, Opel Dean Scott, Sandra Scott; brother Joe Morris Hargrove; sons, Thomas Fagon, Steven Paul; and grandsons, Jackie Holcomb Jr. and David Shelton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Elkmont, Ala.
Survivors include daughters, Janie Holcomb and husband Jackie, Vickie Phillips, Patty Hickman and husband Buddy, all of Pulaski; son Kenneth Phillips and wife Laura of Cornersville, Ind.; sister Reba Johns of Prospect; daughters-in-law, Jill Phillips of Perrigan, Ind., Victoria Phillips of Franklin, Ind.; sister-in-law Marlene Hargrove of Pulaski; 12 grandsons, three granddaughters, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.
