Mrs. Willodean Campbell, 92, of Lawrenceburg died June 4, 2022.
Mrs. Campbell was born Aug. 27, 1929, and was a Giles County native. She loved her Lord, her family, extended family and church family. She is preceded in death by parents, Rupert Elmo (Skinner) and Rosa Mae Surles; husband Odus Campbell; and beloved son Terry Campbell. She retired from Genesco, was a homemaker and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. She will be remembered as a sweet and kind lady who had a strong love for her family, especially her son, grandsons and great-granddaughters. She was always quick to tell her friends about her grandsons and their accomplishments. She was so very proud of them. She adored and dearly loved her granddaughters, and they would always brighten her day. She always adored dachshund dogs, especially Rascal who was always by her side the last several years. Throughout life, she enjoyed going to gospel singings, auctions, sales, playing Rook with family and friends and going to any event which involved her family. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Jacob Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include daughter-in-law Beth; cherished grandsons, Frank Campbell and wife Brittany of Summertown, Bobby Campbell and wife Jessica of Conroe, Texas; great-granddaughters, Kircey, Emery; and extended family and friends.
