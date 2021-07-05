Mr. Winston R. (Rod) Wells, 76, of Pulaski died July 4, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Wells was born June 27, 1945, in Tampa, Fla. He graduated in 1963 from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, and attended both the University of South Florida and the University of Florida before enlisting in the United States Army in 1966. In 1967, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (Infantry) in the Army. During the Vietnam conflict, he served with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) during two combat tours as a platoon leader and a company commander. He also served in Germany during the Cold War as a Plans and Operations Officer. After 10 years of active duty, he served in the Army Reserve units in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. He retired from military service in 1994 as a Colonel. He obtained degrees from the University of South Florida (BA Accounting); Alabama A&M (MBA); Liberty University (MA Theological Studies); Indiana Wesleyan (BS Bible Studies); and University of Florida (MBA). In 1986, he founded Appertain Corp. in Pulaski, a company engaged in commercial recycling and entrepreneurial endeavors. He served as president of the company and was actively involved in company operations until his death. He was an avid runner well into his seventh decade. He was also an amateur magician who performed for children and nursing home residents. He was a “Paul Harris Rotarian” and a member of the Giles County Honor Guard. The main thrust of his life was through First United Methodist Church in Pulaski as a servant of Jesus Christ in various ministries of the church, especially ministries that reached outside the church to the poor and disenfranchised.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, from 9 a.m.-noon at First UMC Pulaski. Celebration of Life services will begin at noon.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478. Survivors include son Thomas Wells of Columbia; daughter Sonja Wells Blanton and husband Sam of Sylva, N.C.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and special friend Anne Davis of Madison.
