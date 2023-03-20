Miss Zoë Elizabeth Petty, 17, died March 17, 2023.
Miss Petty was born Nov. 1, 2005, in Pulaski. She was beautiful inside and out, with an abundance of kindness and love. She had the most contagious smile and laugh. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Gary and Jennie Barnickle, Tom Stack, W.D. and Avarene Watson, and Howard and Edith Ann Petty.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral service will be Friday, March 24, at noon. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include parents, Amber Stack of Madison, Ala., Tyler Petty of Pulaski, Tricia Fly of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Caden Stack of Madison, Ala., Nash Petty of Pulaski; sister Makinley Stack of Madison, Ala.; grandparents, Sherry and Jason Sumners, Jane Petty, Phil Petty, Edgar and Linda Sumners, Paulette Hardison, all of Pulaski, Denny and Angie Stack of Fayetteville, Ann Fly, Patty Loch, both of Spring Hill; aunts and uncles, Olivia Stack, Nickie and David Kelley, Gene and Tangie Barnickle, Tim and Lydia Barnickle, all of Pulaski, Lorie and Michael Youngblood, Natasha and Thomas Jarrett, Anna-Claire Fly, all of Spring Hill; cousins, Jax Scroggins, Hallie Richardson, Cora Richardson, Brady Youngblood, Drew Youngblood, Grayson Youngblood, Aiden Kelley, Carter Kelley, Ethan Kelley, Layla Seal, Dalton Seal, Jackson Fly, Jameson Fly, Jasper Fly, Bailey Sumners, Isaac Sumners and Ethan Sumners.
