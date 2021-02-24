High school seniors feel cheated.
“At least, last year, the seniors got to be together most of the year,” Layla commented as I substituted in her senior math class.
“With the quarantine and staggered scheduling, we can’t even do that.”
Applications for Federal financial aid by rural students have nosedived in excess of 18 percent, reported National Public Radio in December 2020, signaling dark days for rural, middle Tennessee’s workforce future.
However, a bright spot in South Central Tennessee is the possible merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee. The formation of a fourth undergraduate campus in Pulaski, proposed as UT Southern, would bridge the gap for students in rural Tennessee.
Lower tuition costs, expanded course offerings and the UT quality standard could mean the difference for students sitting on the fence, wondering whether to pursue higher education.
In a world turned upside down by pandemic, at least one thing appears to be going right.
Approval by the Tennessee Legislature and the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges awaits.
“It will certainly benefit students in all these southern, middle Tennessee counties,” legislative sponsor State Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley (R) said.
A merger of monumental proportions, this move could provide much needed relief and offer hope to rural, middle Tennessee students who have set their sights on a college education.
MMC, a 150-year-old institution, was hand-picked by UT President Randy Boyd. Boards of trustees from both institutions approved a merger in December of last year. Tuition costs could drop an estimated 60 percent. Students would be the direct beneficiaries.
UT’s roots run deep, back to 1794. Currently, there is no public, four-year Tennessee institution along the Tennessee border between Chattanooga and Memphis. Accessibility, affordability and quality of education will drive workforce development and will complement the region with the right set of circumstances for increased social, economic and cultural situations.
Drawing students to the area and retaining our own will curb brain drain and make a lot of families happy. Let’s offer our children the opportunity to live and work near their hometowns. With the expansion of Nashville’s Big Backyard, attracting the nation’s best to our area, prioritizing education is a smart move.
College may not be for everyone. But by boosting academics regionally, alongside high quality technical education opportunities supported by the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, this merger would leave few gaps for an up-and-coming Tennessee workforce. When the college-going rate improves, so will the quality of life for the majority.
While this merger will not fix the absence of social networking for the class of 2021, strengthening of education is never a bad decision.
Becky Jane Newbold is a public school teacher in Hohenwald, with a master’s degree in teaching from Bethel College. She spent the past 17 years as a newspaper editor and founder/publisher of Validity magazine before returning to the classroom. She and her husband have four children, five grandchildren and reside in Lewis County.
Log In
