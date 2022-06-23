There are certain experiences and events, shared struggles and victories, that have the force of binding us together forever. Sharing the same story is a very powerful thing, for these are the strings that bind our hearts together.
As we have sought to follow God’s calling for our life and careers, Mona and I have had the opportunity to enter into the story of a good number of communities. We have loved every place we have been, and continue to feel strong ties to the communities and institutions we have served, and people we have served with. However, there is something particularly special and powerful about our connection with this community.
You see, we have all been a part of an epic story, an historic and life changing story. Many of you were present at midnight on June 30, 2021, when the Courthouse, all lit up in Martin Methodist College red, changed to orange as we ushered in a new era in higher education in southern Middle Tennessee with the establishment of the University of Tennessee Southern. The implications of this epic transformation will reverberate for generations to come, and will surely become the stuff of legends. To borrow a line from the Broadway musical Hamilton, we were all in “The Room Where It Happened.”
As Mona and I move to our hometown of Pensacola, we know that our hearts will remain with you, as we are a part of the same epic story. For the University of Tennessee Southern, the story has only begun. We look forward with great expectation to the succeeding chapters that will chronicle its growth and increasing impact in our world.
The words of two of my favorite philosophers speak to me as Mona and I prepare to move. Like Charlie Brown, “Saying goodbye makes my throat hurt.” And I hold these words of Dr. Seuss close, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” Finally, in the words of the Apostle Paul to the Church at Philippi, “I thank my God upon every remembrance of you.”
