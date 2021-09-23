The University of Tennessee Southern is off to a phenomenal start. Almost three months in to our transition, we are seeing great signs of things to come.
Our fall student headcount has increased more than 10 percent, growing by almost 100 students, and our applications for enrollment next fall have more than doubled over this time last year. This points to what we believe will be dramatic growth in the years to come.
Giving to our institution has also increased dramatically, driven by a new-found sense of hope in what UT Southern can and will do for our region. In the first two months of our fiscal year, July-August, total giving has increased by 200 percent over this time last year. This will be the greatest fund-raising year in the 152-year history of our University.
Our new capacity to partner and collaborate with the entire University of Tennessee System will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our offerings to meet the needs of our region. We have become fast friends with our UT Extensions throughout southern Middle Tennessee and look forward to what we can do together to increase the health and prosperity of our communities. A scholarship has been endowed at UT Southern by the UT Extension Service to support Tennessee 4-H members.
The resilience and vitality of any community is found in the health of its small business community. The future growth of communities is empowered by its entrepreneurial spirit. The Turner Center for Rural Vitality at Ut Southern and its director, Allen Stanton, will be at the forefront of the development of this part of our economy. More information can be found at utsouthern.edu/small-business-mentorship-program.
Finally, I am excited to announce that UT Southern has received a lead gift from Ann Neville, former dean of students, to build a state-of-the-art tennis complex. This complex will not only serve our Men’s and Women’s Firehawk Tennis Teams, but also provide a facility in southern Middle Tennessee for tournament play. A tournament site will provide an economic benefit to our area as teams come to compete, stay, eat and spend in our area. We are about half way there to fully funding this project. If you have interest in supporting this, please contact Edna Luna at Eluna7@utsouthern.edu.
