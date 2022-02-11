All over southern Middle Tennessee, green and tender daffodil shoots are already making their way through the frozen ground as an early sign that spring is not far off. Before we know it, the Redbud, Bradford Pear, Dogwood and Magnolia trees will be in bloom.
Giles County and our region are experiencing a “spring” of sorts as we all reimagine our community in light of the historic and transformational birth of a public university. Like the transition from winter to spring, we can observe the “green shoots” and the early blossoming of a whole new season.
Around the kitchen tables, the board tables, the corporate tables and the tables of government, the conversation is making a subtle but powerful turn from positing “why we can’t” to asking, “why can’t we?”
On my long walks through Pulaski, I am witnessing a certain, continuing momentum as I find new sidewalks for my journey and new and renewed places to play for our children, grandchildren and pets. I see the renewed facades and the fresh coats of paint that adorn our idyllic square.
In addition to these signs, we are experiencing new interest and investment in our area. I am seeing a “virtuous cycle” of development in our area to meet the needs of our community while also meeting the investment goals of our businesses.
On a recent walk, I was pleased to see that two rather dilapidated properties on East Cemetery Street were being restored and that a small neighborhood of new homes has sprung up on Jefferson Street.
In a “virtuous cycle,” these investments will fulfill a desperate need for quality affordable housing, make our town more attractive, prosper the investor and attract more investment.
I cannot wait to see what may sprout up next! I hope you will join the choir in asking the question, “Why can’t we?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.