The establishment of a campus of the University of Tennessee in southern Middle Tennessee will positively transform our region for generations and generations to come. We are a permanent stakeholder with a vested interest in the vitality and prosperity of our communities. We are a strong anchor that will bring security and stability in times of tranquility and prosperity, and in times of disruption and loss.
“WE ARE UT Southern!”
And, “WE ARE” all eager to see what will be! The promise, possibility and potential are virtually boundless.
When I think of the future of UT Southern I’m reminded of the Gaither Vocal Band and the children’s song, “I am a Promise.”
I am a Promise,
I am a Possibility,
I am a Promise,
With a capital “P,”
I am a great big bundle of potentiality...
UT Southern is a story of rebirth, and like a newborn child we celebrate with wonder and anticipation of what this newly formed life will bring to the world. As with a newborn child, UTS will develop over time as we continue to strive toward our full potential. The care, nurture and support of our communities will secure our promise and help ensure that we reach our full potential
together.
Wishing you bright hope during this season of lights
