Rather than accentuating the positive and eliminating the negative as the old song goes, there seems to be an unrelenting effort to accentuate the things that divide us. It is so easy to get tangled up in what we disagree about. In reality we are more alike than divided in the things that we value and the virtues we seek to live and promote. While we don’t always agree on how we get there, we thrive as a community when our disagreements take a back seat to our common dreams, and when we pull together to make those dreams a reality.
We all want our community to be a place where our children can safely grow in mind, body and spirit. We want a community with opportunities for our children to develop their gifts and talents in preparation for careers that they can have in their own community — careers in areas that our communities so desperately need. We want a place where our children can raise their children with the same hope and dream.
When we identify our heart’s desire as a community, we pull together to remove obstacles and prioritize resources to make it a reality. Where we place our heart is where we are most likely to focus our resources.
A key component in fulfilling our dream is growing opportunities to develop and educate our citizens throughout every age and stage of life. Thriving communities make it a top priority to ensure access to high-quality educational opportunities.
One of the greatest demonstrations of this is found in the Giles County summer reading program. Our Giles County schools partner with civic clubs, faith communities, individuals and UT Southern to provide elementary students an opportunity to secure and advance their reading level, which is so fundamental to their success. The results have been extraordinary, and are a testament to what a community can do when we pool our resources.
As one of our nation’s founding fathers, Ben Franklin, proclaimed, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” The most vital part of our community infrastructure is not just the elements we normally consider like roads, water, sewer, electric and broadband. As important as these are, an investment in knowledge brings the highest dividends. Schools, colleges, extension agencies and 4-Hs, libraries, faith communities, health centers, Scouting, the Boys and Girls Club, child development centers, after school care, recreational programs and team sports are the critical infrastructure upon which all other things rely.
By joining our hearts in our common desire for our community and combining our time, talent and treasure, we can find a platform upon which we can achieve our common dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.