Let me take this opportunity to introduce myself. I am Dr. Linda C. Martin, and I have the extraordinary privilege of serving as the Interim Chancellor at the University of Tennessee Southern.
I grew up in a place not so different from Pulaski. While smaller, it had many of the same qualities as Giles County. We valued our sense of community, and our entire town felt like an extended family. Being in a place with that same commitment to community is one of the many reasons that I am thrilled to be here.
My upbringing was one of the reasons that I was so excited that the University of Tennessee brought this campus into the UT family. I want students to have the same opportunities that I was given, and to know that those opportunities exist right here in our backyard. I want our community members to know that, in addition to training our future leaders, we are committed to being a resource to the entire region. I want our campus to be a place that trains our young adults to understand their responsibility to our community and each other, just like I was taught to do in my hometown.
The University of Tennessee Southern is fortunate to be part of a community that supports our mission. This continued relationship will be a catalyst for great progress for our home. I am committed to making a difference in the lives of the students I serve, and I have seen that you are too. Working together, I am confident in our ability to do extraordinary things.
Finally, I am thankful to be following such a dedicated leader. The leadership and hard work of Dr. Mark La Branche was vital to the success of this merger, and helped ensure the future of this entire region. I want to extend my gratitude to Dr. La Branche and his family for their service. I am honored to continue the good work that was started here 152 years ago.
I look forward to meeting you.
