First of all, let me express our gratitude for the extraordinary way you have received and celebrated the birth of our university.
We had 750 requests for yard signs and more than 1,000 people joined us for the Giles County Chamber event, “Midnight Merger,” welcoming in a new era for higher education and our community.
On July 1, Gov. Lee and a host of local and state leaders gathered at the iconic columns to cut the ribbon, marking a point in history that Gov. Lee claimed would be indelible on the timeline of our state. The impact of this development will be felt for generations.
We are your university, and as chancellor, I will bring you regular reports on the state of the university, but also on our growing impact on our community and region.
Just a few weeks in, we are seeing extraordinary signs of progress. Here are a few of those signs.
• Our tuition price has dropped by approximately 60 percent.
• The pace of applications for enrollment this fall has increased by 196 percent.
• Applications for the fall 2022 class have increased by 525 percent.
• Our social media presence has experienced phenomenal gains with page views up 419 percent and page likes up 744 percent.
While these numbers are impressive, the most meaningful signs are found in the many students and parents who are expressing their gratitude that they now have an affordable option for a University of Tennessee education close to home. Many will join us as freshman and a significant number will transfer to the University of Tennessee Southern to be closer to home and complete their degree.
I look forward to sharing much more as we live together into our new future as a university and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.