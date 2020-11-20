Q. We can make a one-day roundtrip to the Smokies. Can anyone predict the best time to see fall tree colors? Doesn’t that vary from year to year?
A. Good autumn questions. I asked Linda Lee, a botanist at the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, if recent scientific research has made predicting the timing and regional occurrence of fall colors more reliable. According to her, scientists are a long way from accurately predicting what the foliage will be like in a given year. Despite what you may have heard, no one knows when the best time will be to view fall colors.
Each autumn, thousands of leaf peepers will make a pilgrimage to the Great Smoky Mountains and elsewhere without knowing when or where the most spectacular fall foliage will be — or whether colored leaves will still be on the trees.
Why do some trees have brown leaves, others have brilliant red or yellow ones and still others stay green all year?
Three basic pigments are responsible for most annual color patterns in plants. Everyone has heard about chlorophyll, which makes leaves green and is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis. Leaves also contain other pigments, and in the autumn, as photosynthetic activity and chlorophyll content decline, the presence of these additional pigments is revealed.
Carotenoids not only help protect leaves from sun damage but also harvest additional wavelengths of light during the year. The carotenoids reveal themselves as yellows and oranges. Anthocyanins are pigments that also protect leaves from intense sunlight and take advantage of additional light energy. They produce the reds and purples of autumn.
As far as leaves falling, Linda Lee notes that “autumn weather per se is not what kills the leaves; the tree itself does, by pulling nutrients out of leaves and sealing them off. Once the leaf is an empty shell, it falls. In other words, the tree sort of beats winter to the punch.”
Pigments that produce the fall colors in tree leaves are themselves at the mercy of three primary environmental factors — temperature, length of day and rainfall.
Great fall color requires conditions that degrade chlorophyll while retaining the accessory pigments. Cool autumn temperatures cause chlorophyll to diminish in many deciduous trees, often producing colorful displays. But a sudden, heavy frost may break down the accessory pigments as well as chlorophyll, which means colors are muted.
On the other hand, if autumn cooling is too gradual, colors may be dull because chlorophyll remains in the leaves, preventing full expression of the brightest yellows, reds and oranges.
To further complicate predictions, pigments respond differently to temperatures based on the timing and amount of rain during previous days or weeks. Heavy summer rainfall can have a profound effect on fall foliage, as some plants will produce more sugars and more anthocyanins, creating richer reds. The not-so-impressive brown leaves left behind in many plants when the leaf finally dies are tannins, tough compounds that discourage plant-eating insects.
Predicting exactly when fall colors will appear in a particular year and what they will look like is as complicated as long-range forecasting of the weather — rain, temperature and wind. As we all know, those predictions are often unreliable.
Evergreens, such as pines and magnolias, offer a less showy, but much more reliable, aspect of autumn colors. These trees have tough, waxy leaves and less watery sap, allowing them to withstand extreme winter cold. Their needles and leaves usually die and fall individually over the year instead of en masse. Even when leaves remain on the tree, other pigments are seldom expressed.
Many questions about leaf color remain unanswered, and scientists may never be able to predict exactly when and where fall colors will be at their most intense. Nonetheless, each year people will venture out in hopes of an opportunity to admire autumn’s spectacular displays, a pastime that will bring its own rewards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.